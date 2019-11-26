Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Lauren Roach
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Visitation
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
More Obituaries for Lauren Roach
Lauren Anne Roach


1984 - 2019
Lauren Anne Roach Obituary
Lauren Anne Roach, 35, of Baton Rouge, went to be with our Lord and Savior at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in her residence.
Lauren was born on Feb. 2, 1984, in Sulphur, and lived most of her life in Lake Charles before moving to Baton Rouge. She was a 2002 graduate of Barbe High School where she sang with the Allstate Choir. Lauren furthered her education at LSU and McNeese State University where she received a degree in liberal arts in 2009.
Lauren will be remembered for her infectious laugh and smile as well as her breathtaking voice. She took joy in cooking and traveling and was an avid LSU Tiger fan. Lauren adored children and cherished her time caring for them.
Those left to cherish her memory are her mother, Leslie Roach of Lake Charles; brother, Larry "Trey" Roach III (Jenna) of Lubbock, Texas; sister, Linsey Roach of Lake Charles; aunts and uncles, Harry A. Roach, MD of New Orleans, Barry Roach (Patrice) of Lake Charles, Kathryn Roach of Lake Charles, Cindy Alderete (Sam) of Pearland, Texas, and Stephanie Rigsby of Sulphur; and numerous cousins. She also leaves behind a boyfriend, Chris Sanders of Baton Rouge.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry A. Roach Jr.; grandparents, Dorothy C. Roach, Larry A. Roach Sr., and Larry and Donnie Faye Richardson; and an uncle, Garry A. Roach.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Amy Castro will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from noon until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home of Southwest Louisiana, www.lumcfs.org/donate, or to NAMI,www.namiswla.org/donate.
Published in American Press on Nov. 26, 2019
