Lauren Elise Fontenot, 36, a native of Lake Charles, La., passed from this life June 7, 2019, with her parents by her side.

Lauren was a resident of the St. Mary's Residential Training Facility in Alexandria, La., for 28 years. She enjoyed participating in St. Mary's campus activities, going on rides, especially if the ride included a snack of some sort. Lauren was very social and loved to visit with her family and friends any chance she had. Lauren was tenacious, strong-willed and loved watching Barney videos. She fought a courageous battle with breast cancer for two years.

Lauren is preceded in death by her grandparents, Clifton and Lucy Sonnier Fontenot, William Magbee and Mary Lopez Hawkins.

She leaves to cherish her sweet memory her loving parents, Randall James and Frances Magbee Fontenot of Ragley, La. sister, Brandalyn "Brandy" Fontenot Breeden and husband Steven of Knoxville, Tenn; niece, Katherine Elise "Kate" Breeden; nephew, Levi Breeden; and numerous aunts, uncles, extended family members and friends.

The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to the staff of St. Mary's for the love, compassion and support shown to Lauren over the last 28 years and especially the last few months. The family would also like to thank the nurses, aides and staff of St. Joseph's Hospice for their diligent work in keeping Lauren comfortable. Lauren loved the caregivers who loved her, and we are thankful to all of you.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m. until time of service June 10, 2019. A celebration of Lauren's life will be at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Rev. Wayne Neyland will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Lauren's memory specifically to furnish the new group homes that are nearing completion at St. Mary's Residential Training Facility, P.O. Drawer 7768 Alexandria, LA 71306. Published in American Press on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary