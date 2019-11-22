|
Lauris Elrod Land, 65, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in her residence with her husband and son by her side.
Mrs. Land was born on Oct. 26, 1954 in Odessa, Texas, was raised in Baton Rouge, and moved to Lake Charles in 1979. She was a graduate of Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge and attended LSU. Mrs. Land was the office manager for her husband's business, Colonial Glass, for many years.
She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and also volunteered her time at Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah. Mrs. Land was very involved in her son's activities. She was a Den Mother for Pack 1 as well as a Scout Mom for Troop 1 BSA. She also enjoyed being a Barbe High School band parent.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband of 46 years and caregiver, John C. Land; son, J.C. Land; brother, Gilford Elrod (Connie); niece, Allison Elrod; and nephew, Matthew Elrod.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nanon and Lowell Elrod.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Don Barrett will officiate. An inurnment will be held at Creel Cemetery at a later date. A gathering will begin at noon and continue until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, https://bestfriends.org/donate or to Creel Cemetery, PO Box 12, Reeves, LA 70658.
Published in American Press on Nov. 22, 2019