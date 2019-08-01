|
Memorial service for Mrs. Laveda Rose Baham Farmer will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the chapel of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, with the Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Cryer Cemetery, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale.
Mrs. Farmer, 73, joined our Lord on July 30, 2019, peacefully in her home in Sulphur, La.
Laveda was born in Oakdale, La., on May 9, 1946, and graduated from Touro University in 1966, with a degree in Nursing. That same year she married her husband of fifty-two years, Mike Farmer, who served our country in the U.S. Navy, and then settled in Sulphur, La., where they raised their family. Laveda, known by her family as "GV," was a loving and wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and avid teddy bear collector, and will be immensely missed by all who were so blessed to know her. The family would like to say a special thank you to Kaitlyn Stelling, GV's caretaker for the last ten months of her life, who loved and cared for her as though she were family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Hughie Baham.
She is survived by her husband, John "Mike" Farmer; two children, Justin Farmer, Jason Farmer and his wife Vicky; four grandchildren, Courtney Myers, Dylan Farmer and his wife Jessie, Jake Farmer and Gavin Farmer; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Maddox Myers.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Oakdale, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, from noon until time of service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019