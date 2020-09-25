On October 11, 1930 a jewel came into this world. Laverne Slater Dupree was born to Thomas Roy and Lety Lee Slater in Florein, LA and was the crown jewel of their lives.



After graduating from Florein High School, Laverne went on to Louisiana College to further her education but before finishing, met and married the love of her life, Henry Alvin Dupree. Although two daughters soon followed, Laverne kept the promise she made to her dad to finish college and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She would go on to get her Master's degree plus 30.



Laverne excelled in her profession as a Home Economics teacher for 22 years, earning recognition as 'Teacher of the Year' both locally and statewide. She also had the privilege of mentoring several students who would go on to hold parish, district, state and national offices in the Future Homemakers of America Association. After retiring, the State Department of Education asked her to be a national FHA consultant which she accepted and enjoyed doing for the next several years.



Laverne's zest for life would last all her life. She traveled all around the world. She sold makeup, jewelry and travel packages. Even at age 80, she went on to get her Doctorate in Naturopathy. She loved people and wanted to teach them how to be healthy so she wrote a book on nutrition and spent the rest of her life teaching workshops, speaking for groups and even on radio about health and nutrition.



But, most important in Laverne's life was her faith in God. She credits the Lord for the bountiful and blessed life that she enjoyed. She could be found faithfully serving Him in church all her life, whether it was teaching Sunday School, singing in the choir, serving on committees or working in women's and senior adult ministries.



Mrs. Charles Cowman put it so well in her book 'Streams in the Desert', "A life need not be great to be beautiful. There may be as much beauty in a..... little gem as in a great jewel. A beautiful life is one that fulfills its mission in this world, that is what God made it to be, and does what God made it to do."



That was Laverne. She came and accomplished all that the Lord meant her to do. She ran the race well and now has her crown. (I Cor. 9:24-25) Yes, there's a little less sparkle on this old earth. But look up at the heavens - don't they shine?!



Laverne is survived by two daughters, Sharon Ford and Kay Boyette, Son-in-law Roger Boyette, three grandchildren, Hailey Ford Coburn, Michael Aaron Boyette and Rory Allen Boyette, grandson-in-law Bo Coburn, Granddaughters-in-law Mandi Boyette and Lanni Boyette, and four great-grandchildren, Truett and Brielle Coburn and Hayden and Carson Boyette.



At her request, we will be having a gloom-free celebration of the life of Laverne Slater Dupree on



Sunday, September 27, 2020. Services will be at 3:00 pm and the Visitation will be from 1:30pm until 3:00pm at Trinity Baptist Church: 1800 Country Club Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70606.



Also at her request, one of her books will be given to every attendee. For a family keepsake, cards will be given out for you to write a favorite memory or story of Laverne.



In honor of Laverne, please wear something *PINK* (small or large) her favorite color!



