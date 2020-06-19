Lawrence Dugar, 81, died Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Born in Lake Charles, La., he was the second child born to Willie and Eula Pete Dugas. He was baptized at Mount Calvary Baptist Church and a member for 54 years.

Lawrence married Martha Raye Doucet and they had one son, Marlon David. He and Martha were married for 30 years before her demise in 1990. Their son died Sept. 21, 1986.

Dugar graduated from Washington High School where he was a star football player. Until his retirement, he was a construction worker operating heavy equipment. Bro loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, boat riding, and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his memory and love for family, daughters, Particia Dugar and Ashley Dugar; grandchildren Robin (Ivan) Semien, Marlon Javaughn (Crystal) Dugar, Amy "Sweet Pea" Vallair, Madison Dartez, Macey Williams and Ashton Dugar; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sasha and Kiersten Semien, Jayla, Jayden, Jaylen and Christian Dugar; godchildren, Dorothy Phillips Woods, Loretta Malbrew Godinez, Anthony Simon, Katrina Pete Dunn and Kanitra Taylor; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 6-9 p.m. at Combre Funeral Home

Celebration of life with family and friends/Expressions/Repast will be June 20, 1 p.m. at Harbor's Edge Pavillion at Prien Lake Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store