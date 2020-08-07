Lawrence Guidry was born on June 15, 1929, to Jack and Adolphina Guidry in Carencro, La. He was the fourth of five siblings, Bertha Arceneaux, Evelyn Andrus, Leroy Guidry and Paola Henry. He was baptized as an infant at Assumption Catholic Church and remained a devout Catholic until his death. He matriculated through Lafayette Parish Schools.

Lawrence moved to Lake Charles in the late 1940s where he worked for Lake Charles water company for 42 years before he retired in 1991. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and was a devoted member of the Saturday Evening Mass choir since the early 1970s. Lawrence believed that one man's trash was another's and made a hobby of collecting other people "treasures" to resell.

Lawrence married Dorothy M. Guidry of Lake Charles on March 27, 1967; together this union produced one child, Paul Guidry (Yvette). They joined together as family 11 other children, Winifred Guidry Augustus, Gervis Guidry, Margaret Guidry Lawrence (Donnie), Wanda Gray (Louis), Cecil Gordon, Michael Briscoe, Joseph Rubit (Carolyn), Juanita Jacob (Donald), Lester Rubit, Donald Rubit and Laura Ann Rubit Ahmed (Abas). Lawrence departed this life on July 29, 2020, peacefully in his sleep. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; siblings; and two children, Cecil and Donald. In addition to his children, he leaves behind his 1st cousins, Eva Dell George and Linton Cormier; loving sister-in-law, Anna Belle August; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews; and friends who loved and will miss him dearly.

