Lawrence Joseph Courville, 78, of Vinton, passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2019.
He has lived in Vinton for 38 years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving as a medic. Lawrence worked for the Lake Charles Fire Department for 32 years and was the District Chief when he retired in 2000.
Survivors are his wife of 38 years, Barbara Mott Courville; two sons, Thomas Hubert Courville (Dana) and Bryan Scott Courville (Robin); stepchildren, Kristy Woodard ("Butch") and Chad Menard; three grandchildren, Jonathan Menard, Clint Courville and Julia Courville; four great-grandchildren, Jace, Lori, Gabriel and Eden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Courville Sr. and Eula Courville; infant granddaughter, Cheyenne Menard; and siblings, Thomas Courville Jr., Wilma Dupre, Betty LeJeune and Gerald Courville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Vinton. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be held in Hixson Funeral Home Sunday, 3 - 9 p.m. with a Cursillo Rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Monday at 8 a.m.-10:45 a.m.
Published in American Press on Aug. 3, 2019