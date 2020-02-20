|
|
Lawrence Lanthier, age 81, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Lawrence was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Jennings, La., to Jean Baptist Lanthier and Idell Richard Lanthier.
Lawrence worked for Pepsi Cola Comp., as a delivery driver and also for Acadia Parish as a road maintenance worker in Crowley, La. He enjoyed watching wrestling and football, Western movies, listening to French and old country music. He also liked to listen to the news and the EWTN station. During his stay at Rest Haven he was very involved in the nursing home Olympics. He received three certificates and one trophy. Lawrence enjoyed going out to eat with his sister and friends at the Buffet's so he could choose just what he wanted.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; five half brothers, Claude, Leo, Jessie, Ivan, Constance; four half sisters, Marie, Delia, Irene "Blanche", Lucette; nephew, Larry Lee Thibodeaux Sr.; great-niece, Lily Thibodeaux.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Mary Alice Adams and companion Julian "Buddy" Sallier of Lake Charles, La.; brother, Curvis Lanthier and wife Janelle of Baton Rouge, La.; nieces, Shantel and husband David Green of Walker, La., Cherrae Smith of Walker, La., Kristena Thibodeaux of Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.; nephew, Brandon Lind of Monticello, Ga.; great-nephew, Larry Lee Jr. Thibodeaux and wife Michelle of Highland Ranch, Colo.; niece in-law, Dianne Thibodeaux of Westlake, La.
A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at 8 a.m. and a rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at noon at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. Burial for Lawrence will follow Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Consolata Cemetery.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Brighton Bridge Hospice and the staff at Rest Haven Nursing home for the many years of care for Mr. Lawrence Lanthier.
Published in American Press on Feb. 20, 2020