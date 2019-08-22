|
Lawrence "Sonny" Osborn Rhorer Jr. passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Pasadena, Texas, after a long illness. He was 85. Born Jan. 14, 1934, in Lake Charles, La., Lawrence spent his childhood in Jennings, La., and Lake Charles. He attended Central School and Lake Charles High. He lived most of his adult life in Lake Charles and Cameron, La. A graduate of McNeese State College in piano performance and music education, he later received his Masters degree in child guidance and counseling. He was a music educator, a highly regarded piano teacher, concert pianist and accompanist, and singer with a lovely tenor voice. He played organ and piano, sang in the choir, and directed choirs at First Methodist Church in Lake Charles in the late 1950s and early 1960s and through the years for many other churches. Lawrence taught music and was choral director in the Cameron Parish School System in the 1960s and 1970s. He lived in Houston during his last three decades. Lawrence was the great-grandson of John McNeese and Susan Bilbo McNeese and a descendent of many pioneer families of Lake Charles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Osborn (L.O.) Rhorer Sr. and Amina Squires Rhorer of Lake Charles.
He is survived by his sister, Larry Joan Rhorer Tapley of Houston; nieces, Rebecca Andrews (Kenneth Johnston) of Baton Rouge, La., and Julie Tapley Stratton of Dripping Springs, Texas; nephews Dallas R. Andrews III of Houston, and Scott Andrews (Loretta) of Helena, Mont.; four grandnieces; a grandnephew; and two great-grandnieces.
A graveside committal service was held Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas, by Funeraria del Angel of Pasadena, Texas. Donations to animal rescue organizations of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in American Press on Aug. 22, 2019