Lawrence Peter "LP" or "Jean" Jean-Louis of Lake Charles, La., passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Lawrence was born on Nov. 10, 1942, to Andersen and Beatrice Jean-Louis in St. Martinville, La. He was one of the first African-Americans to graduate from Adam Carlson High School (currently known as St Martinville High School) in 1961. He began his studies at University of Southwest Louisiana and later entered the U.S. Air Force where he was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Following his honorable discharge from both active duty and the reserves, he relocated to Lake Charles, La., where he met his wife, Aleda Lemelle, and fell in love.
Lawrence was always very outgoing and had several passions throughout his 77 years. During the 1970s and 80s, he was an award-winning builder and leisure-rider of custom chopper motorcycles. As a member of the local leisure-riding club, The Black Dragons, he won multiple first-place awards for the design and build of his custom-chopper named "King Scorpio". In the 1990s he transitioned to raising and riding Tennessee Walking Horses. This was the perfect horse for Lawrence. Tennessee Walkers are known for their calm disposition, smooth gait and sure-footedness. All words that describe the man his friends and family knew and loved. He was also the co-founder and president of a local horse riding club named Louisiana Posse Trail Ride Club. The club motto was "Riding Tall" and was said to have been a reference to the tall stature of Lawrence and his horse. In addition to his extracurricular activities, Lawrence worked tirelessly to provide for his family. In addition to his time at the Olin (Lyondell) Chemical Plant where he was the first African-American pipe-fitter and iron fabricator, he was also the founder and General Manager of Circle J Construction Co. which was responsible for the design and production of a number of beautifully crafted wrought iron ornamental fences, window security bars, custom furniture and outdoor accessories that can be found across SouthWest Louisiana. His most recognized work can be found surrounding the grounds of the True Light Church in Lake Charles, La., where he frequently volunteered his time to support his community.
Lawrence is survived by his wife, Aleda Jean-Louis of Lake Charles; daughter and son-in-law, DeAndra Jean-Louis and Ken Kujundzic; son and daughter-in-law, Daren and Karatachia Jean-Louis; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Krystin Jean-Louis.
The family honors and thanks the excellent and compassionate staff of Landmark of Lake Charles, The Lodge of LCCC , his family members and friends who offered support during this difficult illness.
In compliance with current stage regulations, a private service was held at Combre Funeral home for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimers Foundation.
Published in American Press on Apr. 23, 2020