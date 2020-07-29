1/1
Lawrence Primeaux
Lawrence Primeaux, 74, of Holmwood, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was a retired elementary school Principal.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dora Jean (Fontenot); daughter, Mitzi; granddaughter, Corynn Aliyah; sisters, Theresa Guidry and Clara Carpenter; brother, David.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan Maureen; and parents, Lawrence Sr. and Mabel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Thursday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Officiated by Father John Payne. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUL
29
Rosary
06:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
