Lawrence Primeaux, 74, of Holmwood, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was a retired elementary school Principal.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dora Jean (Fontenot); daughter, Mitzi; granddaughter, Corynn Aliyah; sisters, Theresa Guidry and Clara Carpenter; brother, David.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jan Maureen; and parents, Lawrence Sr. and Mabel.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and resume Thursday at 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Officiated by Father John Payne. Burial will follow at Hayes Cemetery.

