1940 - 2020
Lawrence R Benoit Sr Obituary
Lawrence R. Benoit Sr., age 79, of Welsh, La., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Lawrence was born Dec. 24, 1940, to Eloi and Mimae Benoit.
Lawrence was born in Thornwell, La., and lived in Welsh, La., where he was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, retired as a car hauler and also a jack of all trades with many jobs.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Michelle Adcock; and brother, A.J. Benoit.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rose Benoit of 57 years; son, Lawrence Benoit Jr. and wife Donna Benoit of Welsh, La.; son, Shane Benoit and wife Rachael Benoit of Welsh, La.; son, Christopher Benoit and wife Danielle Benoit of Welsh, La.; daughter, Sharon Onken and husband Shannon Onken of Welsh, La.; daughter, Kristy Curlee and husband Shane Curlee of Roanoke, La.; brother, Jimmy Benoit of Lake Arthur, La.; brother, Edgar Benoit of Lacassine, La.; brother, Michael Benoit; sister, Gloria Ardoin of Jennings, La.; 14 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Hixson Funeral Home in Welsh, La. and will resume Wednesday at 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church where the Rev. Alan Trouville will officiate. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2020
