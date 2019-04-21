A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Dr. Lawrence S. Dilks Jr., 90, will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday April 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Lake Charles, with Monsignor Jace Eskind serving as celebrant. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Johnson Funeral Home, with a Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. Burial, with full Military Honors, will be Friday April 26, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St Louis, Mo.

Dr. Dilks died April 16, 2019, at a local hospital.

A native of Glassboro, N.J., he has resided in Lake Charles for the past 25 years, having moved here in May of 1994. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and Navy, with 21 years of honorable and faithful service. He was a graduate of Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Mo., and Webster University in St. Louis, Mo. He taught high school in the Ferguson-Florrisant School district in St. Louis County and served in college administration in Columbus, Ohio, from which he retired.

Dr. Dilks served for many years as a volunteer arbitrator for the Lake Charles Area Better Business Bureau. He also served as a heart patient visitor for mended hearts. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church in Lake Charles; the Lake Charles Contraband Chapter of the Antique Automobile Club of America; the Model A Restorers Club; The Model A Ford Club of America; the Air Force Sergeants Association; the National Retired Teachers Association; and the Boy Scouts, where he was an Eagle Scout.

He is survived by his wife of more than 69 years, Delores A. (Ammann) Dilks; one son, Lawrence S. Dilks III and wife Tari and four grandchildren of Lake Charles; daughter, Kathleen A. Barnett and husband Gregory and three grandchildren of St. Louis, Mo; and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins in New Jersey.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to the .