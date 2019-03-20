Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Lawrence Stelly Obituary
Lawrence Stelly, born April 20, 1930, son of the late Ulysse and Ella (Holloway) Stelly, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2019, at the age of 88.
Lawrence served in the U.S. Marine Corps, from 1948 until 1963 and was also a veteran of Korean War. Lawrence was a member of Woodlawn Baptist. He enjoyed gardening, working on heavy equipment and spending time with family.
Survivors are his wife of 67 years, Rhoda J. Stelly; sons, Leonard Stelly, Joel Curt Stelly, Samuel Stelly; daughter, Lisa Stelly; sister, Sarah Cormier; 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers; grandson, J.C. Stelly.
Funeral services are Friday, March 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa with the Rev. Dore' Langley officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery. Visitation begins Thursday in the funeral home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume Friday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2019
