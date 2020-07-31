Ledgia Landry Carvin "Aunt Lee", 89, was born May 30, 1931, in Lafayette, La., to L C and Agnes Augustine Landry. A native of Lafayette, she was a resident of Lake Charles most of her life where she was a member of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church. She departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, at 7:06 p.m. in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Lucy (Lorce) Rigmaiden and Sherri Carvin; one son, Erely (Jackie) Carvin; one brother, Jeffery Cross; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Obin Carvin Sr.; two sons, Obin Carvin Jr. and Curtis Carvin; adopted son, Roderick Francis; three daughters, Azalee Carvin Bennett, Joyce Carvin Davis and Terry Carvin Claridy; two grandchildren, Stephanie Carvin and Kaylon Jackson; eight sisters; and six brothers. Her visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at First New Life Baptist Church, Pastor Dwight Barker. Pastor Robert L. Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

