Ledgia Landry "Aunt Lee" Carvin
1931 - 2020
Ledgia Landry Carvin "Aunt Lee", 89, was born May 30, 1931, in Lafayette, La., to L C and Agnes Augustine Landry. A native of Lafayette, she was a resident of Lake Charles most of her life where she was a member of Messiah Missionary Baptist Church. She departed this life Friday, July 24, 2020, at 7:06 p.m. in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Lucy (Lorce) Rigmaiden and Sherri Carvin; one son, Erely (Jackie) Carvin; one brother, Jeffery Cross; 16 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Obin Carvin Sr.; two sons, Obin Carvin Jr. and Curtis Carvin; adopted son, Roderick Francis; three daughters, Azalee Carvin Bennett, Joyce Carvin Davis and Terry Carvin Claridy; two grandchildren, Stephanie Carvin and Kaylon Jackson; eight sisters; and six brothers. Her visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. with her funeral following at 11 a.m. at First New Life Baptist Church, Pastor Dwight Barker. Pastor Robert L. Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 31, 2020.
