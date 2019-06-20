Lee James Roberts, age 97, of Westlake, La., went to his Eternal Home on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Lee was born Sept. 19, 1921, in Tallulah, La.

Lee proudly served in the US Army Air Force as a Crew Chief on B-29's. After his service career he worked for Olin Chemical as a Millwright, but retired as a Maintenance Superintendent. Lee led music at his church, Westlake Pentecostal Church for years. He also enjoyed fishing at his camp in Toledo Bend and spending time with friends on his Ham Radio.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Akins Roberts; great-granddaughter, Contessa Nicole Cooper Greer; father, Dr. Robert Lee Roberts; mother, Helen Jeanette White Roberts; three brothers; and four sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory, two daughters, Peggy Roberts Smith and husband Bobby of Westlake, and Naomi Roberts Guess and husband George of Moss Bluff; three grandchildren, Keena Smith Cooper and twin boys, Cary Lee Smith and wife Bethany, and Gary Lynn Smith; four great-grandchildren, Amber Rae Cooper, Suzzane Smith, Brooklyn Lynette Smith and Drew Smith; two great-great-grandchildren, Nathaniel Greer and McKenzie Mitchell; loving, devoted caregiver and friend, Vicki Langley; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Westlake Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Mark Stanton and the Rev. Glen Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Westlake. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service at the church under the direction of Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake.