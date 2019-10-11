|
|
Lee Joseph Conner Jr. lovingly born on Aug. 9, 1942, gained his heavenly wings on Oct. 9, 2019.
Lee, also known by many as LJ, was a man of many talents. He was a veteran of the Army of the United States and a faithful member for 49 years of the Iowa Masonic Lodge #451 F&AM, serving as Worshipful Master in 1974 & 1983. He was also a member of the Lake Charles Habibi Shriners. He retired from numerous careers all while enjoying wood-working, traveling, and flying the skies in his private airplanes.
Left to forever cherish his memory are his daughters, D'Juana Conner and April Conner; grandchildren, Eden Landry, Charlotte "Evin" Conner, and Carl J. Evans Jr.; and one great-grandchild, Tate Camara. Also left behind are three bonus children, eight bonus grandchildren, and 11 bonus great-grandchildren, as well as, many loved ones and life-long friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie T. Conner of 38 years; and his parents, Lee Joseph Conner Sr. and Bernice Saurage Conner. He was also preceded in death by his first-born daughter, Charlotte Ann Maxwell; his older brother, Alfred Grady Conner (Judy); younger sister, Linda Prather (Tim); and his bonus mother, Mary Elizabeth Cooke.
Funeral service is Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Burial will follow in Pinehill Cemetery. Visitation begins Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the (act.alz.org) in memory of Lee Conner Jr.
Published in American Press on Oct. 11, 2019