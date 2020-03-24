Home

Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Lee L. Baggett

Lee L. Baggett Obituary
Lee L. Baggett, 67, of Longville, La., passed from this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 40 years, Vicki Clark Baggett of Longville, La.; daughters, Heidi Lee Baggett of Longville, La., and Helen Senette and Zach of Westlake, La.; brothers-in-law, Clifford "Bud" Clark Jr. of Longville, La., Travis Clark and Tracy of Longville, La., Chris Clark of Longville, La., and Chad Clark and Carrie of Indiana; sister-in-law, Donna Manuel and Terry of Lake Charles, La.; one grandchild, Cooper; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Huey and Helen Baggett; sister, Rhonda Johnson.
The Rev. Glenn Cooley will officiate the private service. Pallbearers will be David Burgess, Bud Clark, Manny Maldonado, Lance Doucett, Zach Senette and Patrick Miller.
Published in American Press on Mar. 24, 2020
