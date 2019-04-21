Home

Miguez Funeral Homes
829 Fourth St
Lake Arthur, LA 70549
(337) 774-9987
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Homes
829 Fourth St
Lake Arthur, LA 70549
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Miguez Funeral Homes
829 Fourth St
Lake Arthur, LA 70549
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church
LAKE ARTHUR - Funeral services for Mr. Lee Roy Broussard, 90, of Lake Arthur, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.
Visitation for Mr. Broussard will be from noon-9 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Miguez Funeral Home in Lake Arthur, with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m.
Mr. Broussard passed away at 8:23 p.m. Thursday April 18, 2019, in the Jeff Davis Living Center surrounded by his family.
Mr. Broussard was born in Lowry July 7, 1928 to Emile and Alice Martin Broussard. He also worked for Superior/Mobil for more than 30 years. Following his retired years, he was a cattleman.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, raising cows and animals. But most of all, he loved being around his family and friends.
He is survived by five daughters, Debra (Billy) Graham of Arkansas, Roxanne (Alcide) Hargrave of Lake Arthur, Pam Broussard of Lake Arthur, Karen (Gilbert) Babineaux of Sunset and Selina (Robert) Wilson of Texas; a son, Kenneth (Diane) Broussard of Arlington, Texas; four sister, Evelyn LeJeune of Lake Arthur, Hilda Mae Swier of Lake Arthur, Alice LeGros of Jennings and Brenda Kober of Jennings; 14 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Mr. Broussard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mrs. Audrey McGee Broussard; his parents; a son, Keith Broussard; a sister, Francis Monceaux; six brothers, Clarence, Lawrence, Hilliard, Willie, Joseph and Albert Broussard; and one grandson Brett Hoffpauir.
Published in American Press on Apr. 21, 2019
