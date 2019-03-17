Lee Roy Leone Jr., 57, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in a local hospital surrounded by his family.

Lee was a lifelong Sulphur resident. He retired from being a Dairy Queen franchise owner. His family was important to Lee. He adored his children and grandchildren and loved family gatherings.

Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandra Leger of Sulphur; children, Tracy Leone Doucet and companion Jason Fuselier of Lake Charles, Derrick Leone and wife Heather of Sulphur, Kali Spell and husband Cody of Sulphur, and Katelyn Leone of Sulphur; two grandchildren, Kirkland Doucet and Carter Spell; brothers, Lonnie Leone and wife Karen of LeBleu Settlement, Mark Leone and wife Libby of Sulphur, and James Marcantel and wife Wende of Carlyss; and sister, Theresa LeBlanc and husband Lyndon of Carlyss.

He is preceded In death by his wife, Stephanie Leone, and father, Robert Leger.

There will be a gathering of friends and family Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Join the family anytime between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com. Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary