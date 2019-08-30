|
Leeray "Pete" Callegan, age 73, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Lake Charles, La. Pete, the son of Percy Callegan and Hazel Callegan. Pete was born on Dec. 9, 1945, in Gramercy, La.
Visitation will begin Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from noon until funeral service begins at 2 p.m. in Dry Creek Bible Baptist Church, 8431 LA-113, Dry Creek, La., with the Rev. Sam Burchard. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, DeRidder, La.
Pete joined the U.S. Navy after graduation, he served from 1963 - 1967 aboard an aircraft carrier throughout the world. Graduated from Nicholls State University in 1971. Pete also was a Real Estate Broker and court certified appraiser. Pete retired from management from Best Western.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Bobbi Jo Bennet Callegan of DeRidder, La.; two brothers, Harvey Callegan of Orange Beach, Ala., Vernon Callegan of Covington, Ala.; sister, Hazel Roussel of Hester, La.; daughter, Lizzie Biffle of Thibodeaux, La.; nine grandchildren, Dylan Biffle, Emily Biffle, Alexan Estes, Joshua Domangue, Kurt Russo, Benjamin Russo, Leah Russo, Samantha Russo and Kymi Russo; two step-grandchildren, L.J. Bordelon, Michael Bordelon; and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his three brothers, Lee Roy Callegan, Sterling Callegan and Percy "Butch" Callegan Jr.
Published in American Press on Aug. 30, 2019