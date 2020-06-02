Leigh Ann Reasoner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leigh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leigh Ann Reasoner, 37, of Sulphur passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.
She loved riding horses, formerly competing in Westlake and High Hope Rodeo Clubs and Louisiana High School Rodeo. A country girl at heart, Leigh Ann enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Her son, Sawyer, was her life and she was a devoted mother. She will be remembered for her attractive personality and her loving and caring spirit.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Sawyer Speer; parents, Sylvia and Gerald Murrell of Sulphur; brother, Joshua Reasoner and wife, Chancie of Sulphur; nephews, Jonathan Reasoner and Brycen Wilks; nieces, Isabella Wilks and Emily Graves; aunts, Pam Myers and husband Wayne, Mona Duhon and husband Johnny, Vicki Troesser and husband John; Uncles, G.R. Stutes and wife Stephanie, and David Stutes and wife Aziza; and her grandparents, Mary Joyce and George Murrell.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Reasoner; two aunts, Dolores Hodges and Darla Reasoner; maternal grandparents, Delta Stutes and Phorbus Stutes; and paternal grandparents, Leroy Reasoner and Mary Richardson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Johnson and Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Brother James McCartney will officiate. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery of Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home and will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved