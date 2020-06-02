Leigh Ann Reasoner, 37, of Sulphur passed away Friday, May 29, 2020.

She loved riding horses, formerly competing in Westlake and High Hope Rodeo Clubs and Louisiana High School Rodeo. A country girl at heart, Leigh Ann enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Her son, Sawyer, was her life and she was a devoted mother. She will be remembered for her attractive personality and her loving and caring spirit.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Sawyer Speer; parents, Sylvia and Gerald Murrell of Sulphur; brother, Joshua Reasoner and wife, Chancie of Sulphur; nephews, Jonathan Reasoner and Brycen Wilks; nieces, Isabella Wilks and Emily Graves; aunts, Pam Myers and husband Wayne, Mona Duhon and husband Johnny, Vicki Troesser and husband John; Uncles, G.R. Stutes and wife Stephanie, and David Stutes and wife Aziza; and her grandparents, Mary Joyce and George Murrell.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Reasoner; two aunts, Dolores Hodges and Darla Reasoner; maternal grandparents, Delta Stutes and Phorbus Stutes; and paternal grandparents, Leroy Reasoner and Mary Richardson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Johnson and Robison Funeral Home of Sulphur. Brother James McCartney will officiate. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery of Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 – 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home and will resume at 8 a.m. Thursday until time of service.

