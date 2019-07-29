|
Leland Charles Anthony Vallow, 62, of Houston, TX. left this life to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 11, 2019. He was born August 17, 1956 to Leland Eli and Tilda June Vallow of Lake Charles, La. He was preceded in death by both parents and his sister, Nancy Vallow. He was a committed father to sons Nicholas Charles (Cole), Zachary Chase (Zack) and Joshua Jaxon (J.J.) and most proud that Cole and Zack earned their college degrees. Youngest son J.J., age 7, is a child of special needs with whom Charles was adoringly engaged to ensure his success in life. As a brother, he positively impacted all our lives, going far beyond the call of duty and expecting nothing in return. We will cherish him forever.
He was fun loving, kind, understanding and compassionate. Charles was a 1974 graduate of Barbe High School and attended McNeese State University where he received a scholarship to pitch for the McNeese Cowboys. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and cherished many good times with his fraternity brothers. In 1975, as a freshman he set a new McNeese University record by striking out 13 batters in the first college game he pitched. In 1977, he was drafted to play semi-pro ball in Houston.
A gifted athlete, he had a passion for physical fitness and was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys & Houston Astros. As an experienced financial consultant, Charles guided thousands of families to safe and secure retirements. He practiced his profession as he lived his life: relationships, integrity, communication, and service to others. At American Equity he was honored for being a top producer and insuring the financial health and security for many.
Left to cherish his memory are his 3 sons, Nicholas Charles Vallow of Dallas, TX., Zackary Chase Vallow of Austin, TX., Joshua Jaxon Vallow of Phoenix, AZ and siblings Therese' Assunto (John) of Liberty City, TX, Susan McCauley of Lake Charles, LA, Gerry Vallow (Melanie) of Spring, TX., Kay Woodcock (Larry) of Lake Charles and Robert Vallow (Kristine) of Arnaudville, LA.
A Memorial Celebration of his life will be held August 3, 2019 at the Lake Charles Civic Center, Jean Lafitte room from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Published in American Press on July 29, 2019