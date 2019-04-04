Leland Paul Crochet, 89, passed away April 1, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Leland was born April 5, 1929, to O'Neal and Ida Crochet in Pierre Part, La. He lived in Oak Grove most of his adult life. After Hurricane Rita, he moved to Grand Lake.

Leland loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who meant the world to him. He never met a stranger. He will always be remembered for his welcoming smile, witty personality and his love for his family.

Leland is survived by his wife of 67 years, Genelle Marie Crochet; two sons, Valmond Crochet (Janice) and Kent Crochet (Arlene); two daughters, Debbie Duhon (Albert) and Charlotte Crochet; nine grandchildren, Niki Fenetz (Cody), Tressa Miller (Ryan), Mary Beth Broussard (Cory), Brandi Duhon, Amanda Fitkin (Brandon), Aaron Crochet, Scott Crochet, Mark Crochet and Michael Duhon; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Templet and brother-in-law Dennis Simoneaux; sister-in-law, Roberta Richard (Eldred); and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in Big Lake under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor James Gaddy will officiate. Interment will follow at Sweet Lake–Grand Lake Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home, with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church at 9 a.m. until the start of the service Saturday.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Charlene Corbello, Cindy Monceaux, Susie Henry, Janice Landry and Debbie LaBove, and to the staff of Heart of Hospice, especially Penny LaBove and Stacy Lafanette.