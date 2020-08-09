His Master said, "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Matthew 5:23. Such was the life of Leland Valery East, Sr., age 83, who passed away at his home on Aug. 7, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Mr. East was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, outdoorsman, and a man who cherished his faith as a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church. He was born in Grand Chenier, La on March 13, 1937 to Morris and Mabel East. Leland graduated from Landry High School in 1955 and joined the Army National Guard, spending over 30 years in service to our nation. He retired from the Army National Guard with the rank of Command Sergeant Major. While serving our country in the National Guard, Mr. East also worked at Firestone as a foreman for over 40 years. In his younger years he was a feather weight boxer, played softball, and loved to bowl. As life went on, he became an avid outdoorsman. He particularly loved saltwater fishing and duck hunting.

As much as Leland loved serving our country and his career, he loved his wife of 63 years, Joy Keller East even more. He is survived by Joy, and out of their union came their children, daughter Donna Kiernan Carter and husband Darrell; Leland Valery East, Jr. and wife Jody. Mr. East is also survived by one brother, Jared East.

Leland was most proud of his four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. His grandchildren are Jessica Hicks, Brittany Moss, Courtney Fluitt, and Hayden East. The great grandchildren are Emma Hicks, Bryce Hicks, Jet Moss, London Moss, and Emory Fluitt.

Those family members who went on before Leland were his parents; Warren East (son), and Ronald East (brother). The family would like to say a special word of thanks to Harbor Hospice and Leland's caregiver, Dayna Chapman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10 am. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday evening, Aug. 10, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street. A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Harbor Hospice. In accordance with the Governors Orders, social distancing, gathering and mask restrictions will be followed.

