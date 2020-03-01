|
Lena Lois LeBlanc Wilkerson, 72, of Sulphur passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born in Crowley, La on Nov. 27, 1947 to Evelyn and Hobby LeBlanc. Her parents relocated to Sulphur a few years later, where she has resided since. She graduated from Sulphur High School in 1966 and married her husband of 52 years, Terry, shortly after.
Lois devoted her life to caring for her family, She and Terry had one daughter, Darla Kay, and one grandson, Ryan. Additionally, Lois loved to babysit and was especially fond of caring for her nieces and nephews over the years. She loved to dance and listen to Cajun French music.
Lois is survived by her husband, Terry, daughter, Darla Wilkerson and fiancé, Roger Fields; grandson, Ryan Douglas Mullins; her mother, Evelyn LeBlanc; sister, Dianne LeBlanc Dronet; nephews, Damon Hoffpauir (Aimee) and Mickey Wilkerson; nieces, Christi Smith (Bud), Deena Menard (Jeff), Reena Simmons (Kim) and Lisa Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her father, Hobby John LeBlanc; her stepson, Kenneth Dale Grafton; mother and father-in-law, Dot and Pete Wilkerson.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with visitation continuing Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. until time of the service.
Published in American Press on Mar. 1, 2020