Lena Mae East

Lena Mae East Obituary
Lena Mae East, 78, a resident of Sulphur, passed from this life on May 22, 2019, in a local hospital.
Lena was a loving sister and aunt and loved her family dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Philo and Alicia Meaux East; brothers, Raymond, Ray, Norman, Morris and Roy East; sisters, Irene Kershaw, Rena Landry, Letha Hebert, Ella Mary Douget.
She leaves to cherish her memory her brother, Norris East and companion Victoria Holt; sister, Rosa East Clostio and Florence Carroll and husband Larry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Ms. East's cremation has been entrusted to Lakeside Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Published in American Press on May 24, 2019
