Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 433-1707
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fondel Memorial Chapel
832 N Lyons St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Henry Catholic Church
1021 8th Ave
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenarae Godfrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenarae "Beanie" Godfrey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lenarae "Beanie" Godfrey Obituary
Lenarae "Beanie" Godfrey, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her loved ones by her side. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Ville Platte, La., but lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La.
She was the firstborn child of the late Troy and Aldonia Godfrey. Beanie is a 1966 Graduate of W.O. Boston High School. She attended Sowela Technical College where she received an Associate Degree in Accounting. Her career began at Robinsonwood School where she worked with developmentally challenged Individuals for many years, she continued to find innovative ways to make learning fun for special needs individuals while working at Recare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Aldonia Godfrey; sister, Jennifer Edwards; and brother, Raymond Godfrey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Phyllis Williams and Tracie Williams, both of Lake Charles, La.; one son, Derrick (LaKisha) Edwards of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Cynthia Alfred of Barret Station, Texas, Phyllis(Curtis) Dejean of Atlanta, Ga., Martha Walton of Fort Worth, Texas; three brothers, Mecca Fahd of Atlanta, Ga., Mason Godfrey of Lake Charles, La., and Kirt Godfrey on New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Raelen Williams-Victorian, Traelen Humphrey, Jennifer Tucker, Derricka Tucker, Derkesha Tucker, Lauren Edwards, Kingsley Edwards; and countless family and friends who were blessed by having her in their lives.
Her visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Fondel Memorial Chapel located, 832 N Lyons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Mrs. Godfrey's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church located 1021 8th Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial will be in Combre Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lenarae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -