Lenarae "Beanie" Godfrey, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with her loved ones by her side. She was born Jan. 8, 1948, in Ville Platte, La., but lived most of her life in Lake Charles, La.
She was the firstborn child of the late Troy and Aldonia Godfrey. Beanie is a 1966 Graduate of W.O. Boston High School. She attended Sowela Technical College where she received an Associate Degree in Accounting. Her career began at Robinsonwood School where she worked with developmentally challenged Individuals for many years, she continued to find innovative ways to make learning fun for special needs individuals while working at Recare.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Aldonia Godfrey; sister, Jennifer Edwards; and brother, Raymond Godfrey.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories two daughters, Phyllis Williams and Tracie Williams, both of Lake Charles, La.; one son, Derrick (LaKisha) Edwards of Lake Charles, La.; two sisters, Cynthia Alfred of Barret Station, Texas, Phyllis(Curtis) Dejean of Atlanta, Ga., Martha Walton of Fort Worth, Texas; three brothers, Mecca Fahd of Atlanta, Ga., Mason Godfrey of Lake Charles, La., and Kirt Godfrey on New York, N.Y.; grandchildren, Raelen Williams-Victorian, Traelen Humphrey, Jennifer Tucker, Derricka Tucker, Derkesha Tucker, Lauren Edwards, Kingsley Edwards; and countless family and friends who were blessed by having her in their lives.
Her visitation will be on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. in Fondel Memorial Chapel located, 832 N Lyons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601. Mrs. Godfrey's funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at St. Henry Catholic Church located 1021 8th Ave, Lake Charles, LA 70601. Burial will be in Combre Cemetery under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Published in American Press on Dec. 12, 2019