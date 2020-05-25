Leneta Doucet Boudreaux, who lived a life of dignity and grace, was lifted up to heaven on May 23, 2020. She was 84 years old.

Born on October 6, 1935 in Iota, La, she graduated from Sulpher High and McNeese State University, where she was a charter member of the Phi Zeta chapter of Chi-Omega Sorority, editor of The Contraband, Who's Who in American Colleges and a drummer in the marching band. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1957, she attended Tulane University School of SocialWork. Upon completion, she returned to Lake Charles and worked for the Louisiana State Department of Welfare as a social worker and later as an adoptionspecialist and adoption supervisor.

In 1961, she married Robert O'Neal Boudreaux of Opelousas. Seven children were born of this union: Damian Boudreaux of Lake Charles, Alyce-Elise Hoge (Brad) of Foster City, Ca, Anne Pancol (George) of Anderson In, Douglas Boudreaux (Jennifer) of Shreveport, La, Claire Bateman (David) of Baton Rouge, La, Caroline Boudreaux (Ed Goble) of New York, Ny, and André Boudreaux (Tatiana) of Ft. Lauderdale, Fl whom she guided by example, to love one another no matter the cost and to trust God above all. She lived and died with a calm presence, an undeniable faith, and an understated quick wit.

Leneta helped open the Margaret Lewis Day Care Center for special needs adults in 1964 and served as its first director. She was a member of the League of Women Voters, the Louisiana Conference of Social Welfare, Immaculate Conception Parish Council (treasurer), the PTOs at Immaculate Conception School and St. Louis High, the Louisiana Conference of Social Welfare, Calcasieu Area Right to Life, the President's White House Conference on Families, the McNeese Alumni Association and the American Contract Bridge League where she held the rank of Gold Life Master. She served as President (twice) of the Board of Directors for the Wednesday Duplicate Bridge Club and also served as its Vice- President and director. She composed the drum cadence for the St. Louis Blues Marching Squad and also served as treasurer on their board of directors. A parishioner of Immaculate Conception Cathedral for nearly 60 years, Leneta served as treasurer in 1984-1985 and also served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Leneta is survived by her husband, Robert, their children and grandchildren, Nichole Boudreaux Silver (Ed), Anna Boudreaux, Monique Boudreaux (Tim Brainard), Nicholas Hoge (Jessica), Noah and Laura Hoge, Samantha Pancol, Camille, Anthony, and Grace Boudreaux, Drew and Avery Claire Bateman, Emma and Robert Boudreaux and Allison Pancol Cherry, (Kevin) and Lindsey Pancol Madinger (Derek); great-grandchildren; Michaela and Dawson Garner, Eli Pancol, Imogen and Tobias Silver, Kalynn Milholen, Bailey Johnson, Taylor and Lavryk Hoge; and two sisters, Selma Thompson and Norma Atwell. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Laura and Bernis Doucet, four brothers, Gerald, Johnny, James, and Darryl Gene, and granddaughter, Andréa Boudreaux.

A private, family mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception Cathedral. A private burial at Consolata will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in support of orphans around the world, to The Miracle Foundation at 1506 W 6th St, Austin, Texas 78703.



