Mrs Lenore was mamas dear church friend and my first piano teacher! As I drove past Clint Drive yesterday I thought of here and Bro Pete...and days gone by! Memories of her beautiful hands I watched as she taught me...her patience and kindness...and stubbornness toward seeing that I did my best. She and Bro Pete were so knowledgeable in the Word and their teaching of it at the old Lake Charles Bible Church where we all began-I loved and revered them!

Peggy Franks Johnson

Friend