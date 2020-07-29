1/1
Lenore Mae (Husser) Airhart
1930 - 2020
Lenore Mae Husser Airhart, 90, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles.
She was born in Husser, La., on Jan. 26, 1930, to Theodore B. Husser Sr. and Mae McDaniel Husser and lived in the Lake Charles/Moss Bluff area for almost 70 years. She retired as an elementary school music teacher, having taught at Moss Bluff Elementary School for many years. Mrs. Airhart was a member of First Moss Bluff and Terry and Elizabeth Stanley's Sunday School class which she loved. She was an accomplished seamstress and pianist and was honored to use those talents to serve God.
She is survived by one son, Donald W. Airhart (Starla) of Newport News, Va.; three daughters, Phyllis Airhart Young (Steven) of Moss Bluff, Sandra Airhart Khazraee (David) of Tallahassee, Fla., and Carole Airhart Smith (Jim) of Katy, Texas; six grandsons, Alan Young (Lori), Bryan Young (Alana) and Jared Young (Katy) of Moss Bluff, Luke Young (Paige) of Longview, Texas, Ben Khazraee (Beth) of Tallahassee, Fla., and Logan Smith (Marie) of Billings, Mont.; four granddaughters, Kathleen Khazraee of Tallahassee, Fla., Olivia Smith of Baton Rouge, La., Sarah Smith of Katy, Texas, and Stacy Airhart of Newport News, Va.; and 11 great-grandchildren, Lyndsey, Dylan, David, Lauren, Beau, Peter, Trey, Grayson, Carmen, Elijah and Bruce. She is also survived by two brothers, Ted Husser Jr. and George Husser (Loretta) of Husser, La.; three sisters, Virginia Bahm of Loranger, La., Mary Roberts of River Ridge, La., and Joyce Seal (Fred) of Luling, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Colonel E. "Pete" Airhart; and one great-grandson, Joshua Young.
Service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home Moss Bluff followed by burial at Creel Cemetery in Reeves, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Her grandson, the Rev. Ben Khazraee, will officiate. Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Her grandchildren Alan, Bryan, Jared and Luke Young and Olivia Smith and great-grandson Dylan Young will serve as pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the First Moss Bluff – I Love My Church building fund at firstmossbluff.com.
In compliance with current COVID 19 order, we respectfully request gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
JUL
31
Burial
Creel Cemetery
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Don, sorry for your loss of your Mom and Stacy sorry for loss of grandmom.
God Bless each member of the family.
Judy Weikle
July 26, 2020
Donny, Sandy, Phyllis, Carol: My expression of sadness for the loss of your wonderful mother, Lenore. She always was the Rock of Guy Street in Lake Charles and hospitable to all that came through her home. A testament to her character is the wonderful children she and Mr. Pete reared and raised to be fine people in the world.
Brian Fontenot
Friend
July 26, 2020
Praying for peace & comfort. Cyber hugs, Love, Dalana
Dalana Bolen
July 25, 2020
What a wonderful lady and talented and kind. Praying for this sweet family!
Angela Barrett
Friend
July 25, 2020
Mrs Lenore was mamas dear church friend and my first piano teacher! As I drove past Clint Drive yesterday I thought of here and Bro Pete...and days gone by! Memories of her beautiful hands I watched as she taught me...her patience and kindness...and stubbornness toward seeing that I did my best. She and Bro Pete were so knowledgeable in the Word and their teaching of it at the old Lake Charles Bible Church where we all began-I loved and revered them!
Peggy Franks Johnson
Friend
