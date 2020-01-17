|
A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Leo Cormier will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in St. Pius X Catholic Church, Ragley with Father Jeff Starkovich officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery, Elton, under the direction of Rush Funeral Home, Kinder.
Mr. Cormier, 89, of Ragley, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Allen Parish Hospital, Kinder, La.
Leo loved watching football, gardening and dancing to Cajun music. He was a member of the CFMA and an avid supporter of Dixie Youth Baseball.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theo and Annie Cormier; two sisters, Audrey Manuel and Jane Valdetero.
Those left to mourn his loss and cherish his memory include his loving wife of 69 years, Nell Cormier of Ragley; four sons, Gable Cormier and his wife Thelma of Gillis, Al Cormier of Ragley, Chris Cormier and his wife Laura of Ragley, Ted Cormier and his wife Stacy of Moss Bluff; two daughters, Beth Finn and her husband Pat of Hornbeck, Tina Bertrand and her husband Mike of Moss Bluff; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at Rush Funeral Home, Kinder, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitation will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church Hall until time of service.
A Rosary will be held at Rush Funeral Home, Kinder, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at 6 p.m.
Published in American Press on Jan. 17, 2020