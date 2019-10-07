|
|
Leo Wilson Bernard, 80, of Westlake, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born to his late parents, Victor and Emily Bernard in Arnaudville, LA on June 18, 1939.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosa Bernard; three sons, Kevin Bernard of New Orleans, Dwayne Bernard and wife A' Dana of Topsy, Andrew Bernard and wife Rebekah of Lake Charles; two daughters, Roxann Hicks of Gillis, Carlene Fontenot and husband Brent of Westlake; three brothers, Victor Albert Bernard, Jr. and wife Ruth of New Iberia, Ray Bernard and wife Velma of Ville Platte, Claude Bernard of Ville Platte; sister, Marie Stoute and husband Jessie of Baker, LA; grandsons, Shane Fontenot (Jennifer), Allen Bernard (Shanna), Bryan Bernard, Wilson "Will" Hicks, Evan Bernard, Gabe Hicks, Ethan Bernard, Sammy Hicks, Seth Crawford, EJ Bernard, Daniel Crawford, Earon Bernard; granddaughters, Deidre Romero (Derrick), Amber Oliver (Jeremy), Cortney Bernard, Courtney Stroud (OC), Katy May, Becca May, Heather Hicks, Summer Hicks, Emmelia Bernard; along with 14 great grandchildren; and one on the way.
Leo is preceded in death by his brother, Louis Bernard; and sister-in-law, Ronella Bernard.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 1:00pm with Father Mike Barras officiating. Visitation will be at Hixson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3:00pm until 8:00pm, with a Rosary at 6:00pm, led by Deacon Chris Gregory. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Monday, from 9:00am until the procession to the church. Burial will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Oct. 7, 2019