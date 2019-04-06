Leola "Lee" Lawrence Rougeou, 94, passed away April 2, 2019, in a local hospital with family by her side. Lee was a native of Lake Charles and a lifetime member of The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She attended Central High School and graduated from St. Charles Academy in Lake Charles. After graduation, Lee worked at the Lake Charles Air Force Base, Sammy's Restaurant and the Belmont Motor Motel where she retired after 37 years. Lee loved cats and always had some with her. She took in many strays and always carried cat food in her car. She would stop and feed any cat that looked lost and hungry.

Lee is survived by her eight nieces, Patricia Rougeau Breaux, Sharon Rougeau Tatum and husband Jim, Cindy Fruh Regan, Roxanne Fruh Whitstine and husband Duane, Debbie Fruh Williams and husband Greg, Michelle Jessen, Sheila Jessen Trahan and Terri Jessen; and numerous great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Beulah Leleux Jessen; her step father, Captain Daniel G. Jessen; two brothers, Edward Rougeau and Benny Jessen; and one sister, Elenora Jessen Fruh.

Service for Lee will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 8, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or the . Published in American Press on Apr. 6, 2019