Home

POWERED BY

Services
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
For more information about
Leon Ellis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Enore Ellis


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leon Enore Ellis Obituary
Leon Enore Ellis, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. He was a twin, born Sept. 13, 1924, to Claiborne and Lillie Ellis in Lake Charles, La. He was a World War II veteran at Pearl Harbor in the U.S. Navy with an honorable discharge. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Joshua Mitchell, officiating. Burial will follow in Ellis Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now