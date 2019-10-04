|
|
Leon Enore Ellis, 95, departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Harbor Hospice in Lake Charles, La. He was a twin, born Sept. 13, 1924, to Claiborne and Lillie Ellis in Lake Charles, La. He was a World War II veteran at Pearl Harbor in the U.S. Navy with an honorable discharge. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Joshua Mitchell, officiating. Burial will follow in Ellis Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019