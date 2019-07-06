Leon Campbell Jr., 55, of Moss Bluff, passed away suddenly on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at a local hospital.

Leon was born in Jennings, and raised in Bell City. He was a 1981 graduate of Bell City High School, where he actively participated in sports. He also enjoyed participating in rodeos from bull riding to team roping. Leon was gifted with many talents and was a friend to many and enjoyed the outdoors, coaching his sons in baseball and being with family and friends. He was a supervisor for the electrical department of Westlake Chemical for many years and a member of St. Theodore Catholic Church.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Leon Joseph and Yvonne Lois Campbell. He leaves to honor and cherish his memories his beloved wife, Debbie Pousson Campbell; daughters, Sadie Marie Campbell and Sophie Elizabeth Campbell (Mason Knighton); sons, Evan James Campbell (Madison) and Jose Francisco Campbell, all of Moss Bluff, and Ethan Joseph Campbell, Austin, Texas; one grandchild, Kyren James Campbell; sisters, Gail Augustine (Adrian), Fenton; brothers, Jerry Campbell (Delores), Bell City; and Russell Campbell, DeQuincy; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be observed at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Theodore Catholic Church. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary is to be recited at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home in Lake Charles. Visitation will continue on Monday at St. Theodore Catholic Church in Moss Bluff from 9 a.m. on Monday until the hour of the Mass. Burial will be in New Ritchie Cemetery. Published in American Press on July 6, 2019