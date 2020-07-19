Leona Marie Cradeur Elliott, 83, of Iowa, La, died at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her daughter's home.

Mrs. Elliott was born March 25, 1937 in Big Lake, La, and lived most of her life in Lake Charles before moving to Iowa over twenty years ago. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. Mrs. Elliott had a great love for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing and is finally dancing again in heaven.

Mrs. Elliott is survived by her sons, Donovan L. Elliott (Janie) and Kim Elliott; daughter, Mary Ellen Elliott; sister, Sonya Richard; grandchildren, Allison Elliott, Zackery Elliott, Leah Morales (Jared), Katie Elliott, Sheri Elliott, Jolie Smith (Miranda Smith), Elliott Maynor (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Cade, Lizzy, Dalton, Dillon, Lane, Kolby, Gage, Miya, Embry, Sladen, Tinley, Vada, Elleigh, and Finleigh; and great-great-grandchild, Lilly.

She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Donovan E. Elliott; parents, Clement and Lillie Cradeur; and brothers, Carroll and Nelson Cradeur.

Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Tony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from noon until the start of the service.

In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

