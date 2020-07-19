1/1
Leona Elliott
1937 - 2020
Leona Marie Cradeur Elliott, 83, of Iowa, La, died at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her daughter's home.
Mrs. Elliott was born March 25, 1937 in Big Lake, La, and lived most of her life in Lake Charles before moving to Iowa over twenty years ago. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Altar Society. Mrs. Elliott had a great love for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed dancing and is finally dancing again in heaven.
Mrs. Elliott is survived by her sons, Donovan L. Elliott (Janie) and Kim Elliott; daughter, Mary Ellen Elliott; sister, Sonya Richard; grandchildren, Allison Elliott, Zackery Elliott, Leah Morales (Jared), Katie Elliott, Sheri Elliott, Jolie Smith (Miranda Smith), Elliott Maynor (Ashleigh); great-grandchildren, Cade, Lizzy, Dalton, Dillon, Lane, Kolby, Gage, Miya, Embry, Sladen, Tinley, Vada, Elleigh, and Finleigh; and great-great-grandchild, Lilly.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-nine years, Donovan E. Elliott; parents, Clement and Lillie Cradeur; and brothers, Carroll and Nelson Cradeur.
Her funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Tony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family members and friends will be on Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 4:30 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from noon until the start of the service.
In compliance with current COVID-19 mandates, we respectfully request that gatherings be limited and all attendants wear face masks.

Published in American Press from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Rosary
04:30 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUL
20
Memorial Gathering
04:30 - 08:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUL
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
JUL
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Memories & Condolences
July 18, 2020
Ellen, Donnie, Kim, and Sonya, I'm so very sorry for your loss. Leona was a second mother to me in High School and will always have a special place in my heart. I will keep you all in my prayers. Love and (((Hugs)))) Mary
mary hood
Friend
July 18, 2020
Rest In Peace, sweet cousin. You were such a kind, loving soul. I love you!
Sheila Newcomer
Family
July 18, 2020
Leona was a very special Sister-in-law to me..We often would just say we are sisters..
I was only 10 when I first met Leona. My brother, Don, brought Leona to meet us and told us how much he loved her and they were going to get married. The marriage only ended when Don died and now they are back together again in heaven to continue on.
Leona with her whole heart and soul dearly loved her children and grandchildren and great grandchildren and their families.
I am Very thankful all these 65 years we were able to visit back and forth and when Richard and I married in 1964 and moved to San Antonio we still visited each other from Lake Charles to San Antonio and even from Lake Charles to California and back again from San Antonio to Lake Charles. We had great family get together's ....great meals and a lot of laughs. I will truly miss her..... she will be remembered every day and I will continue to talk to her everyday. All my love, Carolyn
Carolyn Richard
Family
