|
|
Leona Marie Theriot Broussard, born Oct. 14, 1923, in Grand Chenier, daughter of the late Ambrose and Agnes Savoie Theriot, passed away, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 95.
Leona graduated from Grand Chenier High School and attended college at SLI in Lafayette, and taught school in Grand Chenier Elementary & High School as a substitute teacher for many years. She was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Leona enjoyed teaching at school and religious studies, cooking, talking with others and never met a stranger. She loved her sons; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Theodore "Teddy" Broussard; Wendell (Debbie) Broussard, all of Grand Chenier; 7 grandchildren, Alisha (Corey) Primeaux, Wendy (Brent) Hill, Kayla (Kris) Johnson, all of Sweetlake, Derek (Morgan) Broussard of Lake Charles, Rachelle Broussard of Houston, Texas, Travis (Jessica) Menard and Chelsie Nunez of Lake Charles; 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Wilson Broussard; parents, Ambrose and Agnes Savoie Theriot; brothers, Clyde Theriot, Lionel Theriot, Francis Theriot, Charles Theriot; sisters, Bessie Theriot Little, Nina Mae Theriot LeBouef.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Drs. Richard Sanders, Danielle Rushing, Michael Holland, Matthew Fontenot, South Cameron Hospital medical staff, Cameron Council on Aging, Lake Charles Care Center, Sue Brown, Father Clyde Thomas, Ella Mae Little and Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa for the excellent care given to Leona.
Visitation begins Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. and will resume Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in St. Eugene Catholic Church Hall in Grand Chenier. A Mass of Christian burial is at 10 a.m. in St. Eugene Catholic Church in Grand Chenier. Father Clyde Thomas, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Cemetery in Creole under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa.
Pallbearers assisting in her service are Kent Little, Harold Domingue, Dale LeBouef, Milton Collins, Brian Broussard, Walter "Leo" Domingue. Honorary pallbearers are Dallas Brasseaux, Edward Naquin, Larry Conner.
Published in American Press on Oct. 2, 2019