Leonard Leon "Lenny" Deville, 35, was born Nov. 20, 1984, in Lake Charles, La., to Jacqueline "Jackie" Deville and Ray Calligan. Lenny was a member of Messiah Baptist Church, attended LaGrange High School, and was employed by Prien Pines Landscaping. Lenny was definitely a San Francisco 49er's fan. He departed this life Dec. 17, 2019, in his residence.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his parents, Jackie (Leroy) Guidry and Ray (Felicia) Calligan; two sons, Zayln Lofton and Elijah Williams; four sisters, Lekiesha McZeal, Lakyn (Gevaughn) Boutte, Lauren Deville and Laurian Guidry; two brothers, Traevon M. Calligan and Michael Charles; grandmother, Mary Deville; godmother, Brenda Dellafosse; godfather, Wyman Deville; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Laicey J. Deville; grandmother, Alice (Dewey) Young; niece, Piper Boutte; and nephew, Winston McZeal Jr.
His funeral will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Messiah Baptist Church. Pastor Robert Owens will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. in the church.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019