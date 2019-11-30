|
|
Leonard Preston Smith, 78, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.
When Leonard and Evelina moved to DeRidder, he started farming on his own. Through much hard work, support and his Christian faith, Leonard was able to build a family business his boys and son-in-law now operate. His greatest accomplishment was his family. He took great pride in being able to pass down the farm to his children and spoke daily to his sons about the everyday operations. He will be greatly missed, yet his legacy will continue to grow.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 57 years, Evelina Higginbotham Smith of DeRidder; sons, David Leonard Smith and Deanna of DeQuincy, La., and Stephen Paul Smith and Megan of DeRidder; daughter, Jo Smith Cavin and Ryker of DeRidder; sister, Gertrude Daigle of Church Point, La.; grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Blaise Smith, Sydney Smith, Scarlett Smith, Maverick Smith, Cade Cavin, Jolee Cavin; and a host of family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eli and Theolite Smith; brothers, J.C. Smith, Benton Smith and Elmo Smith; and sisters, Margie Poimboeuf and Faye McMahon.
The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Chris Granger, Tracy Winkley, Dr. Turner, Anna Landry, Dr. Nikki Churchman, Dr. King White, the staff of Beauregard Health Systems, Beauregard Parish Home Health, Vernon Parish Home Health, and Brighton Bridge Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in the name of Leonard Smith to St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Visitation will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in DeRidder. Father Jude Brunnert, M.S., will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Meadows, Ronnie Cooley, Jason Smith, Dr. Bert Coco, Rene Reed, Bradley Cole, Randy Longacre and Shannon Jantz. Honorary pallbearers will be Mauricio Sanchez, Fernando Zurita, Kurt Smith, Blaise Smith, Cade Cavin and Maverick Smith. Burial will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 1, 2019