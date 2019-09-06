|
|
Leora Mae David, age 91, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Leora was born Nov. 10, 1927, to Lionel and Lillie David.
She was raised in Iowa, La., and graduated from Iowa High School. She was married to Herman Warren David for 54 years. Leora loved to dance, sing, cook, garden and enjoyed outdoor activities. She lived an example of goodness. She was prayerful, kind, and enjoyed serving others. She demonstrated a positive attitude, always hopeful and trusting in God. Leora was devoted to her Catholic faith and family.
Leora was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Warren David; grandson, Warren David; daughter-in-law, Juanita David.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mitchell David (Charlotte), John David ( Stephanie), Kathryn Ledoux (Ray), Elizabeth Pellerin, Cindy Courville (Reggie), Philip David and Rafe David (Mary), all of Lake Charles, La.; twenty one grandchildren, Luke, Seth, Ryan, Beth, Jenny, Warren, Cory, Allison, Laura, Paul, Rachel, Ann, Clifford, Christa, Katie, Halie, Brooke, Madison, Dean, Melissa, Rafe Jr.; numerous great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary service at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at the funeral home on Saturday at 8 a.m. until time of departure to the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lacassine, La. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. at the church with Father Rojo officiating. Burial will follow in Lacassine Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Sept. 6, 2019