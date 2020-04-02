|
Leora T. Granger, 85, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1934, in Lake Charles, La., to John and Ina LaBove. She was a lifelong resident of Cameron Parish and served as Justice of the Peace for 16 years and also as notary for Cameron Parish. She was also a founding member of the Genealogy Society in Cameron Parish.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Mike Young (Lisa) of Grand Lake, La.; grandchildren, Erica Young of Houston, Texas, Scotty Young (Stephanie) of Westlake, La., Christopher Young of Texas, and Micah Young of Grand Lake; step grandchildren, Katherine Fox of Abilene, Texas, and Amanda Moss (Devin) of Westlake, La.; great-grandchildren, Brady Young, Logan Sergeant, Baileigh Conner, Kannon LeJeune, Kinslie LeJeune, Jordyn Young; sister, Gloria Deannie Sullivan (Tony); brother, Larry Dale LaBove; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Granger; parents; brother, John Daniel LaBove; sister, Sylvia Schultz; and brother, Lionel "T-Boy" LaBove.
A funeral service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 2, 2020