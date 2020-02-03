|
Lerdie Taylor, 94, of Grand Lake passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings, Louisiana. Lerdie Taylor was born on March 17, 1925 in Mermentau , Louisiana to Felix and Maria Pelly. She later moved to Jennings, Louisiana where she graduated from high school. She married Mervyn Taylor on May 24, 1946 and enjoyed seventy-one years of marriage with the love of her life, until his death in 2017. She lived most of her life in the Sweet Lake community. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Those left to cherish her memory are one daughter, Sherrill Ann LaVergne (Alan), one son, Terrel Lynn Taylor (Dale), and one daughter-in-law, Rhonda Prejean Taylor; six grandchildren, Michael LaVergne, Melissa LaVergne Poole (Scotty), Rusty Taylor, Sara Taylor Cazenave (Ross), Todd Taylor (Ashley) and Amber Taylor Donovan (Shawn); and seven great grandchildren, Stephen Poole, Emily Poole, Joshua Taylor, Hannah Taylor, Miles Cazenave , Nate Cazenave and Andrew Cazenave.
Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mervyn Taylor; one sister, Rosie LePrettre; one brother, Allen Pelly; and one son, Ricky Lee Taylor.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Scotty Poole will officiate. Burial will follow in Highland Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the start of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home, and Lamm Family Care for the wonderful care they provided.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020