Leroy Joseph Gaspard, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away om Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Lake Charles.

Leroy was a native of Rayne and longtime resident of Lake Charles. He honorably and faithfully served our country in the United Stated Navy during World War II, where he was stationed on the USS Latimer. Leroy retired from a career as a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors and fishing.

Preceding Leroy in death are his parents, Mayo and Donnital Doucet Gaspard and a daughter, Deborah Moore. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 29 years, Jeanette Guillory Gaspard, Lake Charles; sons, Randy Gaspard and wife Veronica, Lake Charles and Jeff Gaspard and wife Carla, Iowa; step children, Carl Henning and wife Lauren, Houma; Debra Landry, Iowa and Tammy Miles and husband Bradley, Lake Charles and a sister-in-law, Betty Cradeur Gaspard, Lake Charles as well as numerus nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.

Visitation will be at University Baptist Church, 4505 Lake St. from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A graveside service following at Prien Memorial Park at 11 a.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

