1/1
Leroy Joseph Gaspard
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Joseph Gaspard, 94, of Lake Charles, passed away om Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 in Lake Charles.
Leroy was a native of Rayne and longtime resident of Lake Charles. He honorably and faithfully served our country in the United Stated Navy during World War II, where he was stationed on the USS Latimer. Leroy retired from a career as a truck driver and enjoyed spending time with his family, the outdoors and fishing.
Preceding Leroy in death are his parents, Mayo and Donnital Doucet Gaspard and a daughter, Deborah Moore. Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 29 years, Jeanette Guillory Gaspard, Lake Charles; sons, Randy Gaspard and wife Veronica, Lake Charles and Jeff Gaspard and wife Carla, Iowa; step children, Carl Henning and wife Lauren, Houma; Debra Landry, Iowa and Tammy Miles and husband Bradley, Lake Charles and a sister-in-law, Betty Cradeur Gaspard, Lake Charles as well as numerus nieces, nephews and extended family of the heart.
Visitation will be at University Baptist Church, 4505 Lake St. from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. A graveside service following at Prien Memorial Park at 11 a.m. under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
University Baptist Church
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Prien Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 28, 2020
Going to miss you buddy, you took me on my very first deer hunt.Ill never forget the good times we all had.
Kevin Deshotels
Friend
November 28, 2020
Praying for the Gaspard family, god bless and I’m so sorry for y’all loss. Leroy was a good man and we are cousins on the Doucet side.
Pamela Vidrine
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved