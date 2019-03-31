LeRoy Joseph Jagneaux, 79, of Vinton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

LeRoy has resided in Vinton for over 52 years, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from American Bridge, where he worked in layout for shipbuilding. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and gardening. He loved cooking for his family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Laurie Bonnitt and her husband Doug of Vinton, Chris Jagneaux and his wife Deborah of Vinton, Johnny Jagneaux and his wife Lenora of South Lead Hill, Ark., and Ricky Jagneaux and his wife Paula of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Russell Jagneaux of Vatican, La., and Allen Jagneaux of Marrero, La.; and Kenzie Clement; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Emelie Jagneaux; three brothers, Cleve Jagneaux Jr., Riley Jagneaux and Rodney Jagneaux; and grandson, Josh Bonnitt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Vinton. Burial will follow in Nibletts Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., and resume from 9-9:45 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .