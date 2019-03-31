Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
For more information about
LeRoy Jagneaux
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Vinton, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Jagneaux
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Joseph Jagneaux


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LeRoy Joseph Jagneaux Obituary
LeRoy Joseph Jagneaux, 79, of Vinton, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.
LeRoy has resided in Vinton for over 52 years, was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He retired from American Bridge, where he worked in layout for shipbuilding. He enjoyed the outdoors, working in his yard and gardening. He loved cooking for his family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Laurie Bonnitt and her husband Doug of Vinton, Chris Jagneaux and his wife Deborah of Vinton, Johnny Jagneaux and his wife Lenora of South Lead Hill, Ark., and Ricky Jagneaux and his wife Paula of Moss Bluff; two brothers, Russell Jagneaux of Vatican, La., and Allen Jagneaux of Marrero, La.; and Kenzie Clement; 17 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Emelie Jagneaux; three brothers, Cleve Jagneaux Jr., Riley Jagneaux and Rodney Jagneaux; and grandson, Josh Bonnitt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, in St. Joseph Catholic Church of Vinton. Burial will follow in Nibletts Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday at Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton, with a recitation of the Rosary at 6 p.m., and resume from 9-9:45 a.m. Monday.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now