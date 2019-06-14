|
|
Leroy "Jr. Boy" Lubin Jr., 62, died Sunday, June 9. Born on Aug. 31, 1957, to Leroy Sr. and Margie Lubin, he was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles participating in various church activities from an early age and attended Lincoln Jr. High and Marion High School.
He enjoyed sports, especially football and loved spending time with family. Attending concerts, group outings and taking road trips with group home friends were an absolute thrill.
He is survived by his sister, Dianna Lubin Mayo; nephew, Donovan Mayo; niece, Jade Mayo; and a host of first cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Stevens' Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 9 a.m. Rev. Lee Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Stevens' Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on June 14, 2019