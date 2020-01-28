Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Vinton, LA
Leroy Miller Obituary
Leroy Miller, 76, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
He was a native of Florida, and had been a resident of Vinton for the last 45 years, coming from Opelousas. He worked as a jockey for 28 years, then as a horse trainer for several years, before ponying horses until his retirement. Leroy was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Lorna Sue Wyble Miller; his daughter, Regena Stelly and husband Darrell of Opelousas; his sister, Jean Spicer of Virginia; five grandchildren, Kealy Stelly, Kaitlin Stelly, Broty Stelly, Koty Deville and Brandon Stelly; seven great-grandchildren; and a great-niece, Madison Reynolds. He was preceded in death by his mother, Letha Mae Brady; and sisters, Faye Mills and Beverly Petree.
A memorial gathering will be held from 12-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton with a rosary at 5:30 p.m.
Published in American Press on Jan. 28, 2020
