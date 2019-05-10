Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 436-3341
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Combre Funeral Home - Lake Charles
1200 Mill St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leroy Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leroy Perkins


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leroy Perkins Obituary
Leroy "Boodoo" Perkins, dearly beloved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.
He was born July 3, 1925, to the late Edith Braxton and Augustine Perkins in Carson, La. On March 6, 1951, he married the love of his life, Genevieve Marie Perkins, his wife of 59 years. From their union were born three daughters, Alice, Dollie and Rita.
Survivors are his cherished daughters, Alice Faye Perkins, Dollie Ann Perkins and Rita Ray James; one sister, Mary "Twig" Duncan, all of Lake Charles; his grandchildren, Erica James, D'Angelo Davis, Edith Courtney Edwards, Symone Williams and Gregory Perkins; his great-grandchildren, Tierra, Kevin, Gerald Jr., Weslynn and Noah; brother-in-law, August Sterling; and sister-in-law, Theresa Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Augustine; wife, Genevieve; brother, Wilbert "Duke" England; sisters, Barbara England, Patsy McGowan, Patricia Bonton; and his precious granddaughter, Andrea Michelle Rivas.
Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now