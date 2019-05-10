Leroy "Boodoo" Perkins, dearly beloved father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, departed this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

He was born July 3, 1925, to the late Edith Braxton and Augustine Perkins in Carson, La. On March 6, 1951, he married the love of his life, Genevieve Marie Perkins, his wife of 59 years. From their union were born three daughters, Alice, Dollie and Rita.

Survivors are his cherished daughters, Alice Faye Perkins, Dollie Ann Perkins and Rita Ray James; one sister, Mary "Twig" Duncan, all of Lake Charles; his grandchildren, Erica James, D'Angelo Davis, Edith Courtney Edwards, Symone Williams and Gregory Perkins; his great-grandchildren, Tierra, Kevin, Gerald Jr., Weslynn and Noah; brother-in-law, August Sterling; and sister-in-law, Theresa Sterling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Augustine; wife, Genevieve; brother, Wilbert "Duke" England; sisters, Barbara England, Patsy McGowan, Patricia Bonton; and his precious granddaughter, Andrea Michelle Rivas.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Combre Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.