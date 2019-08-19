|
|
Lesa Cormier, 88, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 11:38 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2019 in a Lafayette, LA hospital.
Mr. Cormier was born August 30, 1930 in Gueydan, LA and raised in the Elton area, where he graduated from Elton High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953 where he worked as a French interpreter. Mr. Cormier worked for twenty-four years at Cities Service / Citgo, where he retired as a draftsman. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. He was an active member of the CFMA (Cajun French Music Association), where he was the founding President of the Lake Charles Chapter. In the CFMA, he sang in the French choir, was part of the dance troop and organized food for the needy. He was also a member of the VFW Post #2130 and enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing, duck hunting and squirrel hunting. He also had a love of camping and working crossword puzzles, but his true passion was for God and his family. Mr. Cormier was very proud of his Cajun heritage and loved playing Cajun music. He played guitar from a young age and was an amazing drummer, playing with the Sundown Playboys and various other groups throughout the years.
Mr. Cormier is survived by his sons, Daniel Cormier and wife Judy of Lake Charles, David B. Cormier of Lake Charles, and Charles Eric Cormier and wife Karen of Ardmore, OK; daughter, Denise Marie Foreman and husband Brian of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Brian, Jacob, Eric, and Aimee; and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Hazel Marie Cormier; parents, Elizabeth and Lionel Cormier; and brother, Gene Nelson Cormier, Sr.
His funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Monday from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM and continue on Tuesday from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church for Mass in his memory.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Aug. 19, 2019