Leslie Jane Hinton, born July 31, 1944, and long-time resident of Lake Charles, passed away on March 3, 2019, in Santa Fe, N.M., where she lived the last four years. Leslie attended LaGrange High School where she was a majorette and Homecoming Queen. She attended McNeese State University where she earned her Masters in Education. In 1967, she married Ray Spencer Lake Charles. They moved to DeQuincy where she taught at the high school for three years. The following years were spent teaching English at both LaGrange and Barbe High Schools. With an interest in travel, Leslie moved to Denver, Colo., in 1976 where she enjoyed the mountains and the outdoors. She taught on the college level and also worked in women's health care. In 1981, Leslie moved to Anchorage, Alaska, where she continued her work in women's health care and helped to open Alaska Women's Health Care Center. Leslie returned to Lake Charles in 1992 to open a private counseling practice. She continued to travel with her many friends and during these travels, she discovered Santa Fe, a town she loved.

Leslie is survived by her sister, Dayna Houston of Lake Charles; and her two children, Buffy Spencer Mutti (Duane) of Norwalk, Ct.; and Lance R Spencer of Colorado. Leslie has four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Samantha and Ethan Mutti of Norwalk, Ct., and Addison Spencer of Lafayette. A celebration of life gathering will be held on a future date.